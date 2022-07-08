Jordan Larcombe, of Summit Way in Southampton, was sentenced to the SHPO on April 5, 2017, after being found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage girls on the Isle of Wight.

Larcombe, 26, is prohibited by the SHPO from using any phone or device capable of accessing the internet unless it can retain internet history. He must also make the device available for police inspection on demand, and he must not delete any internet history or mobile phone use.

Officers examined his phone during a home visit on June 14, this year, and discovered that he had been messaging a woman via WhatsApp. He had also enabled the ‘disappearing messages’ feature, which meant that any new messages in the chat would be deleted after 24 hours – a violation of his SHPO.

He told the woman in one message that she could start flirting with him right away because he had ‘just turned on disappearing messages.’

He was arrested and charged with the violation before being remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, July 6, he was sentenced to two years in prison at Southampton Crown Court.

PC “We take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously, and invest significant resources in doing so in order to keep the public safe,” said Rob Thomas of the Western Offender Management team.

“Officers will frequently pay unannounced visits to offenders, where they may be subjected to invasive investigative interviews.” This allows us to better understand an offender’s routine, interests, and behaviours, allowing us to closely monitor them.

“On this occasion, we went to Larcombe’s house and quickly determined that he had purposefully and knowingly violated his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.”

“These orders are imposed to protect the public and to ensure that individuals do not re-offend.” Where they choose to ignore them, they are appropriately punished, and I am relieved that Larcombe is now behind bars.”