A sex offender who assaulted a schoolgirl almost 20 years ago has been jailed

Simon Harris, who sexually touched the girl on two occasions when she was a teenager, was brought to justice after his victim bravely spoke to her therapist and then police officers about the assaults.

Fifty-six-year-old Harris, now of St Heliers Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, was jailed for a total of two years on Tuesday (28 February 2023) after being convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Harris’ victim courageously came forward to police in March 2021 after speaking to her therapist and explaining the emotional impact the assaults continued to have on her.

After the woman spoke to specially-trained officers, she revealed the assaults had taken place at an address in Nottinghamshire.

Detective Constable Elizabeth Gray, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Harris must have thought he had got away with his offending but he underestimated the bravery of his victim and the determination of officers to bring him to justice.

“Like many victims of sexual abuse, this woman was scared about reporting what had happened to her and was worried about coming forward.

“In the end it was her courage that led to this outcome and I am full of admiration for her.

“I hope this case serves as encouragement to all other victims of abuse who may be worried about coming forward.

“If you have been affected, please reach out. We have specialist officers on hand to provide advice and there are a number of different agencies in Nottinghamshire who are able to offer independent help and support.”