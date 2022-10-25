Terence Kamara, 26, exposed himself to three female victims on separate occasions in Canterbury in March 2022.

Kent Police was contacted on the afternoon of Wednesday 22 March 2022, after a man had been caught on CCTV acting inappropriately near public toilets.

Officers attended and located Kamara in a state of undress, leading to his arrest. Whilst he was in custody the force received reports from two separate teenage girls who said a man fitting Kamara’s description had performed indecent acts in front of them.

He was later released on bail to enable further enquiries to be carried out but offended again on Monday 28 March. On that occasion he exposed himself to a woman in her 20s in the North Holmes Road area of the city, again performing an indecent act in front of her.

Kamara, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 20 October after he earlier pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and three counts of exposure. In addition to the prison sentence he was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be required to sign the sex offender register for 10 years.

Investigating officer PC Pat McKenna said: ‘There is no excuse for the disgraceful offences committed by Terence Kamara, whose actions caused great distress for the woman and girls who witnessed them.

‘He made no attempts to hide what he was doing and clearly poses a serious threat to innocent members of the public.

‘Kent Police is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and we take robust action against criminals such as Kamara who think little to nothing of the harm their actions cause.’

ADVERTISEMENT