A sex predator has been convicted of raping two women after we were able to link him to both attacks, through their bravery in coming forward to report the horrible ordeals

Abdul Khan met the women – almost three years apart – but took them both to the same location in Ward End, Birmingham, and carried out the sex attacks.

Following diligent enquiries police identified Khan and secured enough evidence to be in the process of charging him for a rape in October 2019 – when the second offence happened in September 2022.

In the most recent attack Khan had collected the woman on the pretence of ‘chilling’ and then drove her to an address where she was then violently raped. Through CCTV enquiries detectives identified the car and it belonged to Khan. They were then able to establish it was the same location where the other offence had occurred.

On that occasion the woman had met Khan in a club – and her next memory was waking up and being in the vehicle. With the accounts of the women who bravely provided information – and other supporting evidence detectives were able to charge him with two counts of rape.

The 27-year-old, of Raymond Street, Birmingham, was convicted after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on 12 June.

DC Martin Powell, of West Midlands Police specialist public protection unit, said: “These were truly traumatic experiences for these two women. They were forced to engage in sexual activity with Khan against their will.

“It’s due to their bravery in coming forward we were able to convict Khan for both offences and he is now off the streets and behind bars ahead of being sentenced.”