Faizan Dogar of Bolton Road, Bury, pleaded guilty to 12 offences, including five counts of rape, and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

He also previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of possession of indecent images.

Detective Constable Nathan Lilley, of Bury CID, said: “Dogar is a calculating sexual predator who has subjected two young girls to horrific attacks.

“He is a fantasist with an unhealthy interest in the abuse of woman and young girls.

“Both victims continue to be supported by specialist GMP officers and showed extreme bravery in providing evidence against Dogar.

“He is a dangerous individual and it’s a relief that he is off the streets and behind bars.”

Dogar contacted his first victim via Facebook and Snapchat in August 2021, and they agreed to meet.

Later that evening, the victim told Dogar she needed to go home but he became aggressive and put her in a headlock while also fondling her.

Dogar threatened to choke the girl until she was unconscious if she didn’t do what he said, and then raped her.

Officers later identified Dogar on CCTV with the victim and found clothes he was wearing at his house when he was arrested.

Officers seized his mobile phone containing indecent images during a search of his house and evidence linking him to the victim.

In May 2022, Dogar approached his second victim via Snapchat and, after discussing gaming, they agreed to meet, and he raped her.

Officers linked a mobile phone number used to contact the victim to Dogar and arrested him, later charging him with the 12 offences following the investigation by detectives from GMP’s Bury and Salford districts.

