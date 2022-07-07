At around 4 p.m. on March 28, Alan Anthony Rothwell preyed on his victim as she walked through the Rising Sun Country Park.

The 34-year-old sexually assaulted and attempted to rape the woman in her 60s before fleeing the scene, taking the victim’s phone and a five-pound note from her phone cover.

The victim, who had suffered a facial injury and was in distress, ran to safety and flagged down a passer-by for assistance.

After requesting assistance in locating the unknown suspect, the detective team received more than 100 responses in the first 24 hours, with each piece of information being thoroughly investigated.

Police also conducted extensive searches of the park’s 400-acre stretch and numerous access points, while detectives combed through hours of CCTV footage.

The irrefutable DNA evidence found on a pair of latex gloves recovered just 150 metres from the scene of the attack, however, linked Rothwell to the crime.

It only took the investigating team three days to identify, locate, arrest, and charge Rothwell, who pleaded guilty to kidnap, attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault, and robbery on May 6 at Newcastle Crown Court.

Rothwell was sentenced today in the same court to 14 years and nine months in prison, of which eight years and nine months will be incarcerated. If he commits another crime within six years of being released from prison, he will be recalled.

“To be attacked, robbed, and sexually assaulted by a person who had clearly set out that day to harm someone was terrifying and humiliating,” a statement read in court on behalf of the victim said.

“I can’t call this person a man because he acted like an animal.” I know this type of attack is uncommon, and I was extremely unlucky that day to come across this individual. “I’ve recovered physically, but I still feel vulnerable and nervous when I’m alone.” My family has also experienced the shock and horror of this attack. “Fortunately for me, I have wonderful family and friends to support me, and I have exceptional men in my life who have been horrified and disgusted by this attack.” Also, thank you to Northumbria Police for their hard work and dedication in apprehending this person so quickly.”