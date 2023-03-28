A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Neil Gandy appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 27 March where he was sentenced.

The 29-year-old, of East Millwood Road, Liverpool, was previously found guilty of 16 counts of rape in relation to 24 separate incidents.

He was also convicted of one count of controlling and coercive behaviour.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict on all charges following a nine-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court which concluded on Monday 27 March.

Gandy also pleaded guilty to one count of actual bodily harm and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

During the trial the jury heard how he had controlled and coerced his victim over a four-year period.

Gandy used both physical and sexual violence to take psychological control of his victim, including control of decisions about her lifestyle, behaviour and even her employment.

He attended the victim’s home in Halton on a regular basis to monitor the woman and would attack her whenever she was alone.

The investigation began in October 2020 and Gandy was subsequently charged in relation to the incidents.

Following yesterday’s sentencing, Detective Constable Sam Voisey, who led the investigation said:

“Firstly, I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in this case, and I hope that the sentence handed to Gandy will give some closure to her.

“Thankfully, as a result of her testimony, along with the evidence we gathered, the true extent of Gandy’s predatory behaviour has now finally been revealed and he has been held accountable for his actions.”

Detective Sergeant Ross Hamilton added:

“I would like to thank all of the officers involved in this case for their dedication, particularly the work of DC Voisey who has worked tirelessly throughout this complex investigation.

“Nobody should have to experience what this victim has been though, although I do hope that she can now start to rebuild her life, knowing that Gandy is behind bars where he belongs.

“If anything can be achieved from this case, I hope that it encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

“We treat all allegations of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any allegation will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

“Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what they have been subjected to. They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity.”

