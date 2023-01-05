A sexual predator who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been put behind bars

David Evans sexually abused the girl on several occasions when she was under the age of 13.

The assaults took place several years at an address in Nottingham and were uncovered in May 2020 when the victim made the brave decision to approach the police.

An investigation was then launched into the 66-year-old, which in turn led to indecent images of children being discovered on his electronic devices.

Evans, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, denied any wrongdoing when questioned by police and initially pleaded not guilty to the sexual offences in September 2021.

He maintained this lie right up until October 2022, just before his trial was due to start.

Instead, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a child and possessing indecent images of children.

Evans, who was already on the sex offenders’ register for committing offences of a similar nature before, also admitted to failing to comply with notification requirements.

Sentencing Evans to nine years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court earlier today (5 January), Judge Stuart Rafferty QC labelled him a serious risk to young girls.

He will also have to serve an additional four years on extended licence when he is released and has been given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Simpson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Evans is a dangerous paedophile who knew exactly what he was doing when he chose to abuse a young vulnerable girl.

“His actions were completely reprehensible and caused the girl unimaginable emotional damage that is still being felt today.

“I’d like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward and helping us expose Evans for his unspeakable crimes.

“By lying about his abuse and only admitting what he’d done at the last possible moment, Evans managed to put his victim through even more pain.

“Doing this ensured she had to relive a part of her life that she will have no doubt wanted to leave in the past.

“These actions summed Evans up as a person, so we’re pleased to see that he is now behind bars where he belongs.”