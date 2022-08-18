In April, he targeted a 17-year-old girl on a train between Coventry and Birmingham International.

Elemir Bandy, 61, of Upper Normacot Road, Stoke on Trent, pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault by Penetration and three counts of Sexual Assault at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 May.

On Friday, August 12, a judge sentenced him to 12 years in prison, with a six-year custodial term and a six-year extension period.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, barred and disqualified from working with children and adults, and given a 12-year sexual harm prevention order.

Bandy approached the victim, who was sitting on a bench at Coventry station, at 11.20 a.m. on Sunday, April 3rd, and attempted to engage her in conversation. She brushed him off and walked away.

They both boarded the train to Birmingham New Street, where Bandy continued to converse with the victim and gave her £20 for a drink.

Bandy then rubbed himself against the victim on the train, forcing her to touch his crotch before kissing her on the lips. He then used digital penetration to sexually assault her.

The assault left the 17-year-old with marks on her neck.

Two train passengers approached the ongoing situation and intervened after noticing the young woman’s discomfort. One of them inquired, “Are you okay?” and “Has he done anything to you?” “Yes,” the brave victim replied.

The witnesses informed rail staff, and the incident was reported to BTP. Officers arrested Bandy on the platform of Birmingham International station right away.

In his first police interview, he stated that he thought she was a prostitute and gave her the money, but in his second interview, he stated, “I admit everything.”

“This has been an incredible case of teamwork, from the bravery of the two bystanders who intervened and offered key evidence to the dedicated work of officers who quickly secured evidence to ensure Bandy was charged and remanded the day after the incident,” said Detective Sergeant Mike LeConte, the case’s investigating officer.

“Sexual offences are a key priority for us at BTP, everyone has the right to travel safely and without fear,” says the victim.

I urge anyone who witnesses or experiences a sexual offence on the railway to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. We will always take your report seriously and prosecute offenders.”