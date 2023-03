Officers executed a warrant at the address on Station Road where approximately 30 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized along with over £100,000 in cash.

Harrison Utley, 20, of Stanley Road, was later arrested on Wednesday 22 March and has since been charged with Possession with intent to supply Class A and possession of criminal property.

Utley has been remanded in custody and will next appear in Sheffield Crown Court 21 April 2023.