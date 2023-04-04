Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence after being found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour

by uknip247

Liam Allott, 37, formerly of Station Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (3 April) and was sentenced to over three years imprisonment after being found guilty of coercive control.

The court heard how Allott subjected his victim, a woman in her 30s, to years of abuse, dating back to 2015.

Over a four year period, Allott repeatedly harassed his victim, threatening her and controlling her life. The nature of the control ranged from extreme sexual demands and fantasies to emotional, mental and financial control.

Allott was arrested in February 2020 after his victim bravely came forward and reported what he had done to her. He was later charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour.

Speaking on his sentencing, Detective Constable Sian Rumblow said: “I am pleased that Allott has been rightly handed a custodial sentence.

“He terrorised his victim over a number of years, controlling and abusing her.

“I hope that, whilst it cannot undo the pain he has caused, this sentencing can help to provide her with closure and enable her to move forward in her life.

“I’d like to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting what was happening to her.

“If you are suffering from abuse of any kind, or you know someone who is, please speak to us. You are not alone. We are here, we will listen and we will take steps to support you.

“Call 101, 999 in an emergency, or report online.”

Allott has been sentenced to 37 months in prison and given a restraining order for 15 years.

