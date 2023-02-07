A Sheffield man has been jailed for 15 months after running over a police officer while on duty

Sergeant Scott Sarson and a colleague were out on routine patrols on 2 September in the Wadsley area of Sheffield, when they spotted a Skoda Octavia being driven on the other side of the road by a man who was known to them as a disqualified driver.

The officers turned their vehicle and parked in a position where the Skoda it was forced to stop. The vehicle stopped and Sergeant Sarson exited the police vehicle to approach the driver. At this point, the driver momentarily reversed the vehicle and then accelerated directly at the officer, throwing Sergeant Sarson into the air, onto the bonnet and onto the floor, before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Reece Wales, was arrested the next day and charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Inspector Alec Gibbons from the Sheffield South East NPT said: “Not only did Wales actively go out in his vehicle that day whilst disqualified from driving and without insurance, but when approached by officers for the offence he knowingly committed, he accelerated at speed towards an officer and deliberately ran him over, putting him in great danger.

“Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from danger and we will never tolerate any form of assault on emergency workers, whose job it is to protect the public.

“Thankfully, Sergeant Sarson only received cuts and bruises, however, the outcome could have been much different. I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence.”

Wales, formerly of North Hill Road, pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced on Friday (3 February) at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months imprisonment.