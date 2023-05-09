A Sheffield man has today been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his neighbour

Andrew Hague, aged 31, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where he received a life sentence and told he will serve a minimum term of 17 years.

The judge has recommended this be served in a medical facility, with a decision yet to be made.

Hague pleaded guilty to the murder of his neighbour, 50-year-old Simon Wilkinson, at a hearing earlier this year. He admitted violently assaulting Mr Wilkinson in the Fox Hill Road area of Sheffield last August, causing significant and ultimately fatal injuries.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: “No sentence passed can ease the grief and pain that Mr Wilkinson’s family and friends have faced daily since he was murdered, but I hope that with the conclusion of our investigation and legal proceedings today they feel that they now have some justice for their loved one. My thoughts are with them again today after what will have been another difficult day.

“Hague admitted murder and accepted responsibility for his senseless and brutal actions, which has devastated those who knew and loved Mr Wilkinson.”