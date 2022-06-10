Paul Franks, 48 – but 47 at the time of the incident – of Blackstock Road, was sentenced to eight years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to manslaughter prior to trial on Monday 30 May.

Franks assaulted Paul Reed, 48, on a hospital ward, prompting officers to be called by a member of the hospital’s staff at around 8.54 p.m. on Saturday, February 12. Mr Reed died as a result of his injuries in the early hours of Sunday, February 13th.

Mr Reed died of a subdural haemorrhage, a type of brain bleed, according to a post-mortem performed on Monday, 14 February.

DI “This was an awful and entirely unnecessary incident that resulted in a man tragically losing his life,” said Andy Knowles, who is leading the investigation. My heartfelt condolences go out to Mr Reed’s family. I hope they can now begin to move forward and process what happened, knowing that the man whose actions resulted in their loved one’s death is in prison.”

Franks was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter, with an additional two years to run concurrently after his community order was revoked and he was re-sentenced for unrelated sex offences.