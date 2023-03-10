The charges relate to numerous reported incidents on Twitter and Instagram between March and December 2022.

Katie Bell, 26, of Stradbroke Road, was charged this week on Wednesday 8 March. She has been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 April 2023.

A Sheffield woman has been charged with malicious communications and breach of a restraining order.

The charges relate to numerous reported incidents on Twitter and Instagram between March and December 2022.

Katie Bell, 26, of Stradbroke Road, was charged this week on Wednesday 8 March. She has been bailed to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 April 2023.