A shop thief has been jailed after he was chased down and arrested by police

by uknip247
Aaron Turner smashed his way into Poundland, in Mansfield’s St Peter’s Retail Park, in the early hours of Saturday, 25 March, and stole a range of items from inside.

He was also caught on camera the previous day as he stole other items from the store.

Turner, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, was spotted again in the area later on 25 March and pointed out to members of the Mansfield town centre policing team.

After trying and failing to outrun the two officers, he was caught, arrested and taken into custody.

Appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 March, he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft and was jailed for 24 weeks.

Police in Mansfield are currently working to reduce shop-thefts in the area by focussing on the small minority of offenders who commit the majority of offences.

Repeat offenders are being more closely monitored and restrictive court orders are being secured to ban offenders from certain areas.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Turner is a repeat offender who shows a flagrant disregard for other people and their property.

“Crimes of this nature cause considerable damage to local businesses and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Tackling shoplifting is a key local priority for us and we are working hard with partners to reduce the impact on local businesses.”

