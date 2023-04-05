Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A shop thief has been jailed after he was found with a pair of scissors in his pocket

by uknip247

Evan Pidgeon, aged 34, was arrested on Wednesday 29 March after he was caught shoplifting at a premises in Villa Street, Beeston.

Moments earlier he had been recorded on CCTV stealing multiple packs of meat and ice cream.

Officers recovered the stolen items and also a pair of scissors he had brought to the scene.

Pidgeon, of no fixed address, later pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (30 March) he was jailed for 24 weeks.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Any kind of bladed object can become a very dangerous weapon in the wrong hands. Pidgeon had no lawful reason to be in possession of this item and has now been held to account.

“I hope this case serves as a warning to others, not only about the consequences of carrying sharp objects around but also of how seriously we take shoplifting offences.”

