Dean Earl committed a number of thefts during a month-long stealing spree.

On three separate occasions, the 40-year-old targeted the same Wilko store in Carlton Square, Carlton.

Following visits to the store on January 16, March 16, and May 22, this year, he walked out with more than £2,500 in merchandise.

Earl, of Conway Road, Carlton, also stole £200 in merchandise and assaulted a customer at B&M in Victoria Retail Park, Netherfield, on April 17, 2022.

Earl was arrested by officers from the Gedling South neighbourhood policing team after his most recent offence, and he was charged with four counts of theft and common assault.

Earl appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 1 June 2022, having pleaded guilty to the charges, and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

“Earl is a prolific shoplifter who has consistently shown no regard for the law by repeatedly stealing,” said Nottinghamshire Police Sergeant Rebecca O’Connor.

“This was perfectly emphasised by his consistent targeting of the same store on multiple occasions, with little or no regard for the consequences of his actions.”

“Retail crime is frequently perceived as a victimless crime, but this is not the case and can have an impact on people’s livelihoods.”

“We were able to bring Earl before the courts thanks to the tireless work of our officers, and I’m pleased to see that he was convicted and has now received a custodial sentence.”

“It should go without saying, but there is absolutely no place in our society for this type of behaviour, so I hope Earl uses his time in prison to reflect on how he’s living his life.”