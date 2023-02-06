A Shoplifter Who Went On A Two-Week Thieving Spree Has Been Arrested And Barred From Entering Or Loitering Near Stores - Uknip

Neighbourhood policing teams in The Meadows and West Bridgford collaborated and successfully applied for a criminal behaviour order against Daniel Higginson, 25, to allow for swift and robust action if his criminal behaviour is repeated.

Safer Streets wardens assisted in the collection of evidence used in the investigation, thanks to Safer Streets funding secured by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry as part of a partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and Rushcliffe Borough Council.

Higginson, who has no fixed address, is barred from entering or loitering near the Co-op stores in the Bridgeway Centre, The Meadows in Bridgford Road, West Bridgford, and the Sainsbury’s Local store in Melton Road, West Bridgford, for three years, according to the terms of the order.

The order also forbids him from loitering near any cash machine or car park ticket machine in West Bridgford, as well as sitting or otherwise putting himself in a position to beg or ask for charitable donations of cash, food, or other items in a public place in West Bridgford town centre.

Higginson received the order after stealing meat and cleaning products from the Co-op in the Bridgeway Centre, The Meadows, between 13 and 20 January 2023, and bottles of spirits from the Co-op in Bridgford Road, West Bridgford, on 27 and 28 January 2023.

Higginson was later arrested and charged, and he pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft.

When he appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and placed under a criminal behaviour order (2 February 2023).

“Higginson is a prolific criminal whose persistent offending has had a hugely detrimental impact on local businesses and their employees who simply should not have to put up with his appalling behaviour,” said Inspector Karl Thomas, district commander for Nottingham South, which includes The Meadows.

“I’m pleased that, thanks to excellent collaboration between our two neighbourhood policing teams, the Co-op, our business crime officers, Safer Streets wardens, and the Crown Prosecution Service, we were able to obtain this criminal behaviour order, which will protect our communities from further harm at the hands of Higginson.”

“We know shoplifting and antisocial behaviour has a significant impact on areas, causing distress to local businesses, residents, and visitors,” said Inspector Rob Lawton, neighbourhood policing inspector for Rushcliffe, which includes West Bridgford.

“I’d like to thank everyone, including our partners, for their hard work and support. We will not hesitate to take strong and positive action against those who continue to violate the law.

“Obtaining this order successfully sends a clear message that people cannot get away with this type of behaviour, and we hope that this also reassures our larger communities that we will use all powers available to us to crack down on offenders and protect residents and businesses from harm.”

“It’s testament to the work of the wardens secured as part of the Safer Streets project that they have assisted with evidence that helped secure the order and make Rushcliffe safer,” Rushcliffe Borough Council cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety councillor Rob Inglis said.

“Effective collaboration has once again made the difference in further protecting local businesses and communities.”