A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday

According to West Midlands Police, a six-year-old boy became the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday.

Following the incident at Babbs Mill Lake, the boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and was fighting for his life.

However, he has since died, according to police.

On Monday, the deaths of three other boys, ages eight, ten, and eleven, were announced.

According to friends, the four kids were playing on the icy lake when one of the boys’ legs fell through.

As the three others attempted to help him they all fell into the water, according to one friend.

The four children were all in cardiac arrest when rescuers rescued them and rushed them to the hospital.

West Midlands Police officers along with firefighters and Paramedics who attended the tragic incident placed flower bouquets near the scene on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police: “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy.

“We cannot fathom the magnitude of their anguish, and our hearts go out to them.

“Specialist officers are still in contact with the family, and we will provide additional information as soon as possible.

“The searches are complete, and the incident at the lake will be cleared this evening.”

Premier League stars pay their respects

It comes after Aston Villa players Tyrone Mings and John McGinn paid their respects to the victims on Wednesday.

The Premier League players paid a visit to the makeshift memorial to the four boys, which had been set up near the scene of the incident.

McGinn, the Villa captain, added: “For the past five years, I’ve called Solihull home.

“It was certainly moving for us, and when we saw John Eustace (Birmingham City’s manager) come down yesterday, Tyrone and I thought it would be great to pay our respects.

Aston Villa stars John McGinn and Tyrone Mings pay tribute to the three boys who died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull at a makeshift memorial.

“I’m sure the Villa family will come together and pay our respects to what is a tragic event so close to home in tomorrow’s friendly against Villarreal.”

Mings and McGinn stood in silence for a few moments, looking at the hundreds of tributes, cards, bouquets, children’s toys, and balloons left at the foot of a tree near Babbs Mill Park.

Yesterday, tearful police officers laid flowers at the scene, and Eustace laid a wreath on behalf of Birmingham City Football Club.

The boys’ deaths are’so sad.’

Jack Johnson, a 10-year-old boy, was among those killed. On Tuesday, a schoolmate of Jack’s who had come to pay tribute described his grief over his friend’s death.

He stated: “Jack was a friend of mine, and we used to get along well. As soon as I heard the news, I was devastated, like, devastated.”

Another friend of one of the boys who died today described the events to Sky News.

Tommy Barnet, ten, stated: “They were all playing on the ice when one of them got their legs stuck and then… His friends went to save him, but they all drowned.

“We used to go into the woods during the summer and play hide and seek near the lake. However, I was not present (on Sunday).”

“It’s so sad, I’m upset,” Tommy said, describing how the community was waiting to learn the identities of the other boys involved.

“They want them [the cops] to reveal more information just to be sure who it is.”