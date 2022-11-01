A sixth man has been charged in connection with a violent burglary in west Kent

Kent Police is investigating allegations that during the evening of Sunday
28 August 2022, several men armed with knives forced their way into a
property near Bradbourne Vale Road, in Sevenoaks.
They are reported to have stolen items including money and mobile phones.
One of the occupants was assaulted, suffering injuries including cuts to
his hands and face.
On Thursday 27 October, Kehinde Elegbede became the latest suspect
following his arrest at an address in Croydon, Greater London.
Mr Elegbede, of Gipsy Road Gardens, West Norwood was charged with
aggravated burglary, wounding with intent, possessing an imitation firearm
with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of an offensive
weapon.
The 22-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28
October where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 25
November.
Five other suspects were previously arrested and charged as follows:
Kailum Dennis, 25, of Lyham Road, Brixton was charged with aggravated
burglary, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an
imitation firearm with intent to cause unlawful violence and possession of
an offensive weapon.
Benjamin Rodriges, 19, of Gurney Road, Stratford and Ismail Cassoma, 21, of
Blessington Road, Lewisham were both charged with aggravated burglary,
possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm, two counts of
possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence,
grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply Class
A drugs.
Delcio Paulo, 19, of Blessington Road, Lewisham faces charges of possession
of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession
with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a firearm.
Taiwo Elegbe, 22, was charged with aggravated burglary, wounding with
intent, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of
violence, and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also charged with
an unrelated offence of possessing cannabis.
These five men are all currently remanded, following hearings earlier in
September at Medway Magistrates’ Court. Their next hearings are at
Maidstone Crown Court on 18 November.