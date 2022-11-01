A sixth man has been charged in connection with a violent burglary in west Kent

Kent Police is investigating allegations that during the evening of Sunday

28 August 2022, several men armed with knives forced their way into a

property near Bradbourne Vale Road, in Sevenoaks.

They are reported to have stolen items including money and mobile phones.

One of the occupants was assaulted, suffering injuries including cuts to

his hands and face.

On Thursday 27 October, Kehinde Elegbede became the latest suspect

following his arrest at an address in Croydon, Greater London.

Mr Elegbede, of Gipsy Road Gardens, West Norwood was charged with

aggravated burglary, wounding with intent, possessing an imitation firearm

with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of an offensive

weapon.

The 22-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28

October where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 25

November.

Five other suspects were previously arrested and charged as follows:

Kailum Dennis, 25, of Lyham Road, Brixton was charged with aggravated

burglary, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an

imitation firearm with intent to cause unlawful violence and possession of

an offensive weapon.

Benjamin Rodriges, 19, of Gurney Road, Stratford and Ismail Cassoma, 21, of

Blessington Road, Lewisham were both charged with aggravated burglary,

possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm, two counts of

possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence,

grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply Class

A drugs.

Delcio Paulo, 19, of Blessington Road, Lewisham faces charges of possession

of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession

with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a firearm.

Taiwo Elegbe, 22, was charged with aggravated burglary, wounding with

intent, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of

violence, and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also charged with

an unrelated offence of possessing cannabis.

These five men are all currently remanded, following hearings earlier in

September at Medway Magistrates’ Court. Their next hearings are at

Maidstone Crown Court on 18 November.