A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Jordan Briscoe in Tottenham

A 20-year-old man was arrested in in Keighley, Bradford yesterday (Wednesday, 22 March) on suspicion of murder and robbery . He has since been transported to a London police station where he remains.

Three people have previously been charged

Jahoe Allen, 32 of no fixed address was charged with murder and robbery on Thursday, 16 March.



A 17-year-old boy was charged on Thursday, 9 March with murder and robbery.



Karl Black, 42 of Cassiobury Road, E17 was charged on 10 March with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to rob.

All three will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on 29 May.



A murder investigation was launched after police were called at 22:17hrs on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a stabbing on Arnold Road, N15.



Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Jordan Briscoe, 25, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he died later that night.

His family continues to be supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.



Two other people have been arrested as part of this investigation.



An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, 5 May. He was bailed pending further enquiries to a date in early April.



A 35-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday, 9 March on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She was taken to an east London police station and was subsequently bailed to return on a date in mid-April pending further enquiries.