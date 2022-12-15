A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

This is the terrifying moment the slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland snapped its band as riders took off.

Last night, the seating pod on the popular London Christmas attraction’s fairground ride crashed into the support beam while riders were still inside.

A video shows two people sitting in the spherical metal pod as an electrical mechanism tightens the cords, launching it into the air like a slingshot.

However, when the ride is released for its launch, it ascends at sharp horizontal angles rather than straight up propelled by the elastic power of both cords.

The seating pod, with the riders still inside, appears to have launched entirely to the left after the slingshot cord on the ride’s right side failed to provide any lift.

As the passenger sphere is launched into one of the ride’s metal supports near the top of the structure, the cord appears to snap in part.

The seating pod hung on its side after colliding with the beam, with the presumably terrified riders inside. It is unknown if they were hurt in the incident.

As the ride crashed, stunned spectators looked on, and some gasped aloud.

Another video shows Winter Wonderland employees blocking access to the ride shortly after the crash.

Line rescue crews from the London Fire Brigade were called to the incident and carried out a daring rescue approx 16 metres in height and rescued the pair using ropes and ladders.

The LFB has been approached for comment

Winter Wonderland has been reached out to for comment.