Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.
Home BREAKING A slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland SNAPS and smashes into a support beam, trapping two passengers inside as security evacuates the area

A slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland SNAPS and smashes into a support beam, trapping two passengers inside as security evacuates the area

by @uknip247

This is the terrifying moment the slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland snapped its band as riders took off.

Last night, the seating pod on the popular London Christmas attraction’s fairground ride crashed into the support beam while riders were still inside.

A video shows two people sitting in the spherical metal pod as an electrical mechanism tightens the cords, launching it into the air like a slingshot.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

However, when the ride is released for its launch, it ascends at sharp horizontal angles rather than straight up propelled by the elastic power of both cords.

The seating pod, with the riders still inside, appears to have launched entirely to the left after the slingshot cord on the ride’s right side failed to provide any lift.

As the passenger sphere is launched into one of the ride’s metal supports near the top of the structure, the cord appears to snap in part.

The seating pod hung on its side after colliding with the beam, with the presumably terrified riders inside. It is unknown if they were hurt in the incident.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

As the ride crashed, stunned spectators looked on, and some gasped aloud.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

A Slingshot Ride At Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland Snaps And Smashes Into A Support Beam, Trapping Two Passengers Inside As Security Evacuates The Area.

 

Another video shows Winter Wonderland employees blocking access to the ride shortly after the crash.

Line rescue crews from the  London Fire Brigade  were called to the incident and carried out a daring rescue approx   16 metres in height and rescued the pair using ropes and ladders.

The LFB has been approached for comment

Winter Wonderland has been reached out to for comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police find suspected drugs wrapped inside baby grow after car search

Public urged to download what3words before embarking on their journey home this...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling...

Breaking: Eight Dead after Dinghy capsize in the English Channel

After a migrant boat capsized, a group of fishermen rescued 31 people...

A fisherman whose crew rescued 31 people stranded in the English Channel...

Four people died after a migrant boat ran into difficulties crossing the...

Learn about the effects of silica, or silicon dioxide, on hair

UDPATED:Three people dead with more missing after an asylum seeker dinghy capsized...

A migrant boat capsized in the English Channel, dumping dozens of people...

Detectives are continuing their investigation following the death of a 26-year-old man...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"