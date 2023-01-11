A small amount of uranium has been detected in a package that arrived in the UK at Heathrow Airport following a routine screening

Following a routine screening, a small amount of uranium was discovered in a package that arrived in the UK at Heathrow Airport.

Uranium is a naturally occurring metal in the earth, but it is toxic to humans because it is a necessary nuclear element.

After the contaminated material was discovered on December 29, the Metropolitan Police said its counter-terrorism command unit was contacted by Border Force colleagues at the airport.

Commander Richard Smith stated that the amount of contaminated material was “extremely small” and that experts determined it posed no threat to the public.

“Although our investigation is ongoing,” he added, “from our inquiries thus far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat.”

However, as the public would expect, we will continue to pursue all available lines of enquiry to ensure that this is the case.”

It does, however, highlight the excellent capability that we and our partners have in place to monitor our ports and borders in order to keep the public safe from any potential threats to their safety and security that may be entering the UK.”

The material has been identified as uranium-contaminated, according to the police, and no arrests have been made.

It was also stated that officers are collaborating with partner agencies to conduct an investigation and ensure there is no danger to the public.

“We do not comment on ongoing investigations,” a spokesperson for the Home Office said.