A South Korean woman hit by a car near Heathrow Airport remains in a critical condition in a London hospital

Detectives investigating a serious collision near Heathrow are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police were called at 9.18pmon Monday, 1 May to reports of a car in collision with a female pedestrian on the A4 Bath Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended. At the scene a 52-year-old woman had been in collision with a Ford Fiesta. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a north London hospital where her condition remains critical.

The injured woman had recently arrived at Heathrow on a flight from South Korea. Her family has been notified.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who can assist the investigation can speak to officers from the Serious Collision Unit based at Alperton direct on 020 8246 9820, or by dialing 101.

