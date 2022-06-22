Clios, a two-year-old American Pocket Bully dog, escaped from a family home in Southampton’s Weston neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Since then, she has been spotted in the same area, but this time with a man wearing a baseball cap and seen outside Brecon House Centennial Quay, sitting on a bench by Lidl, also by Brewers on Portsmouth Road Woolston, and finally by ONE STOP in Bitterne.

It was also observed that she was wearing a makeshift lead made of rope.

This one-of-a-kind dog is difficult to overlook, and despite her outward appearance, she is a big soft family pet.

Clios is a spayed female who has been microchipped and has other identifying marks to help her owners find her.

If you have any information that can help us find Clios, please call 07597034285 or leave a message with our news team.

You can also give police information by dialling 101.