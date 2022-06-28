A man has been charged by police in connection with an assault at a pub in Lymington.

The charges stem from an alleged assault on a member of staff at the King’s Arms Pub on St. Thomas Street in Lymington at around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Minor injuries to his face and hands were sustained.

McCauley Thomas Douglas, 22, of Southampton’s Darwin Road, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

He was granted bail by the courts and is scheduled to appear in Southampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 25.

A 25-year-old Marchwood man was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, but he was later released and given conditional caution.