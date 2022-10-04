George Gibbs, 55, of Harefield Road, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court today, having previously been found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The offences were related to two girls and took place in Southampton between July 2018 and when it was reported to us on 27 September 2020.

Since that first report was made to the police, specialist officers conducted a thorough investigation, which led to Gibbs’ arrest and him being subsequently charged.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court for a sentencing hearing, George Gibbs was jailed for 10 years and three months.

T/DC Dawn Capper from the Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “Gibbs continually denied the offences, forcing his young victims to relive these traumatic experiences in the trial. To make matters worse, he refused to attend, with the verdict being reached in his absence.

“By doing so, Gibbs has shown complete disdain for his victims and not a shred of remorse.

“In contrast to his cowardice, these two victims have demonstrated such bravery throughout the investigation and I would like to commend them for their actions, which have made Southampton a safer place by removing a dangerous predator from the streets.

“If you or a loved one has experienced a similar situation, then I hope reading this encourages you to report what has happened to us. We will take your report seriously, support you every step of the way and do our best to ensure you receive justice.”

