A Southampton man has been jailed for 32 months following a serious assault

Lewis Kerby, 27, of Stride Gardens, Bursledon, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday, 22 November, having pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon on October 25.

This was in relation to an incident outside the Robin Hood pub in South East Road, Southampton , just after midnight on the 19 August this year.

An argument began in the pub which then spilled out into the street.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was trying to help his brother when Kerby hit him over the head with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries including an open skull fracture which required surgery and has left him with a large scar on his scalp and a metal plate in his head.

Kerby was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

DC Hayley Channell from CID West led the investigation . She said: “This was a serious incident witnessed by many people where the victim was brutally assaulted

“One of our priorities in Southampton is keeping people safe in and around our pubs, bars and clubs and our licencing team works very closely with doorstaff, venues and other partners including the city council to prevent incidents like this from happening.