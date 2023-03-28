Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Southampton man has been jailed for committing rape and a number of sexual assaults

by uknip247

Bradley Herring, 30, of Bracklesham Close, Southampton, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison at Southampton Crown Court on Friday (24 March).

This comes after he pleaded guilty to offences including rape and two counts of sexual assault.

On 22 January, Herring raped a woman in her 20s at a different address in the east of the city.

The assaults happened on 1 January last year, when Herring carried out sexual acts in the presence of a teenage woman at an address in the east of the city.

Since the incidents were reported to officers, both women have been supported by specialist officers.

A 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed on Herring which means that when he is released, he will have to abide by strict conditions or face being sent back to prison. He was also made to sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Marie Leather works in Operation Amberstone, the specialist team which deals with rape cases, and investigated the rape. DC Daisy Green from Southampton Investigations was the officer in the case for the sexual assaults.

They said:

“Firstly we would like to praise both women for the bravery they have shown for coming forward and reporting these horrific crimes to us, and during the investigation and court process.

“Herring is a sexual predator and now he is locked up, he cannot harm another woman.

“Our teams work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and I hope this result encourages other women or men who have been victims of sexual offences to speak to us, no matter when the incidents took place.

“You will be listened to, respected and supported by us.”

