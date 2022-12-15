Thursday, December 15, 2022
Thursday, December 15, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Southampton Man Has Been Jailed For Nine Years For Drugs Offences And Possessing A Sawn-off Shotgun And £27,000 Of Criminal Property
Home BREAKING A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences and possessing a sawn-off shotgun and £27,000 of criminal property

A Southampton man has been jailed for nine years for drugs offences and possessing a sawn-off shotgun and £27,000 of criminal property

by @uknip247
Lee Carey, 40, currently residing at HMP Lewes, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (13 December).
This comes after he was found guilty by a jury of possessing a prohibited firearm earlier this month.
He had also pleaded guilty to the following offences:
-Possessing a controlled Class A drug with intent to supply (crack cocaine)
-Supplying a controlled Class A drug (heroin)
-Possessing a controlled Class B drug (cannabis)
-Producing a controlled Class B drug (cannabis)
-Two counts of possessing criminal property, namely £27,240 in cash
On 29 November last year, officers carried out a warrant at his address in Bentley Green, Southampton.
They conducted searches of the house and garden and initially found more than £4,000 in cash, out houses where three cannabis plants were being grown and a large quantity of herbal cannabis and crack cocaine.
Further searching revealed a protein powder container buried in the garden which contained almost £23,000 in cash.
Weapons were also found at the address.
A police dog located a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition in a plastic bag, hidden behind a fence in the garden, and officers seized a zombie knife and a knuckle duster.
These were all ordered to be destroyed, and a proportion of the money seized will be reinvested into the force.
DC Lee Murden led the investigation. He said: “Drug dealing causes harm to our community by targeting vulnerable individuals and bringing firearms into our city.
“This is why, with our partner agencies, we operate a zero-tolerance approach to any criminality which involves a firearm and other weapons.
“I hope this sentence sends a strong message that if you possess weapons or supply drugs, you will be prosecuted and can also expect a long time behind bars.
“We rely on the public for information to plan warrants such as the one that led to Carey’s sentencing – so please continue to report what you know about drug dealing to us by calling 101 or reporting via our website.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Block of flats cordoned off in Knightrider Street in Maidstone after stabbing

Two people have sadly died after a house fire in Oswestry this...

Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in...

Local MP, Caroline Dinenage, has welcomed the news that HMS Sultan‘s future...

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering Zara Aleena in a frenzied...

Biggest Online Entertainment Trends To Explore Next Year

Police have appealed for information after a door at a student flat...

Police find suspected drugs wrapped inside baby grow after car search

Public urged to download what3words before embarking on their journey home this...

A slingshot ride at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland SNAPS and smashes into...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"