A Southampton woman has been jailed for stealing almost £94,000 from a cancer charity she worked at

Paula Tribbeck, 48, from Broadlands Road, Southampton, appeared at
Southampton Crown Court on 28 October having pleaded guilty to fraud by
abuse of position in September.
She has been jailed for two years.
Tribbeck worked for the Wessex Cancer Trust for 27 years and was a manager
in the financial department, giving her access to several of the charity’s
bank accounts.
Between 2013 and December 2019, she stole an estimated £93,813 by making
multiple transactions from these accounts to her own, using names of
suppliers the charity paid to cover her tracks.
In August 2019, a staff member brought in to audit the financial department
noticed discrepancies on their systems and asked Tribbeck about this, to
which she then became emotional and blamed it on her personal life.
Following further internal investigation, Tribbeck eventually handed in her
notice ahead of a disciplinary hearing in January 2020 and was arrested in
June that year.
A search of her property found invoices from the charity stuffed in
multiple bags in the back of a wardrobe.
During her interview Tribbeck admitted her crimes, stating it had become an
‘addiction’ and that no-one else knew what she was doing.
DC Daryanne Ryan from Western Investigations said: “Tribbeck abused her
position of authority to steal money which should have gone towards helping
people experiencing the worst time of their lives.
“While she has shown remorse and wishes to repay the money she stole from
the Trust, her selfish actions left the charity in a very difficult
situation.
“I am glad we were able to bring Tribbeck to court to face justice and hope
this reassures the community that we take fraud seriously.”
