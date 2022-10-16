Charlotte Buffey, who has clocked up 245 hours of volunteering already this year, has worked her way up the ranks and took on the role as a Special Inspector at the age of 22, making her the youngest in Lancashire Constabulary.
Yesterday, she attended a ceremony at Lancaster House in London after being shortlisted for the Leadership Award at this year’s Lord Ferrers Awards, which recognise those who provide outstanding contributions to volunteering in policing. Charlotte was presented with the runners up award.
Chief Inspector Scott Boast attended the ceremony with Charlotte. He said: “With over 170 nominations from forces across the country, this is a fantastic achievement for Charlotte, and we are incredibly proud of her. She was nominated by her peers which demonstrates just how highly thought of she is by all of those who work alongside her. It is fantastic to recognise the dedication to policing that Charlotte, and all of our volunteers, show.”
The Lord Ferrers Awards are run by the Home Office. There are eleven award categories in total and the Leadership Award is presented to those who have demonstrated a significant and sustained contribution to leadership.