A Spot From The City Knife Crime Team Led To Three Suspects Being Arrested For Drug Offences.

The team were patrolling the Radford area when one officer noticed a driver acting suspiciously.

After following the car to Herbert Road, Forest Fields, they saw what appeared to be multiple drug deals taking place from the vehicle.

The lone officer then tracked the car to Westville Gardens, St Ann’s, where they pulled it over after being joined by the rest of the team.

Wraps of suspected Class A drugs, several phones and rolls of cash were discovered inside the vehicle following a search.

After detaining the driver at around 11am on Tuesday (18 April), officers were authorised to carry out a warrant at a house in Jensen Way, St Ann’s.

Paraphernalia consistent with the processing and supply of Class A drugs were found inside, while the search also uncovered large quantities of cannabis.

Two other addresses – in Bulwell and St Ann’s – were also raided by police following the initial spot, which resulted in the seizure of a knuckleduster, multiple phones and more cash.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and possession of criminal property.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of criminal property.

Police also arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property.

Sergeant Matt Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team, said: “This triple arrest was a good example of the impact the patrols we carry out as a team each day can have in detecting crime.

“By following up that initial lead of suspicious activity, we were able to seize quantities of drugs, identify evidence of drugs supply, and arrest three suspects.

“While our primary aim is to detect and deter knife carriers through our targeted patrols, identifying those involved in drug activity is a key part of what we do too.”