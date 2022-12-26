A St Mary’s Coastguard Rescue Officer gave birth 15 feet in the air – onboard the helicopter that was taking her to hospital

Jennifer Trevithick went into labour on 4th December, and was to be flown from the Isles of Scilly to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

As they were coming to land however, Jen gave birth to baby boy Ebbyn.

Describing the events as part of “one crazy evening”, Jen, also a brewer on St Mary’s, started having contractions at around 9pm and went to the island’s birth centre with partner Hayden.

The midwife discovered some meconium when her waters broke, escalating the events to an emergency and triggering the Coastguard’s help.

The Coastguard helicopter from Newquay was sent to assist and, despite only being a 25-minute journey, Jen knew the baby was going to be born during the flight. Around halfway through the journey the head started to show.

“All I could think was this baby’s coming, and there is no way of stopping it,” she said.

“I was in such a birthing bubble, I knew what was happening but I couldn’t talk or anything. All I knew was I didn’t have any worries.

“There wasn’t a single moment I felt scared, my body did what it needed to in the safest environment.

“Once I was onboard the medic and midwife were there, and they were just so lovely. I had such great people and support with me.”

While hovering 15ft over the helipad at the hospital Ebbyn was born, just after 2am.

Jen added: “It was such a surreal experience, but quite fun in a way. At the end I was holding Ebbyn in my arms but I wasn’t sure where we were or what was happening.”

Ebbyn is the third Scillonian to be born on a Coastguard helicopter.

Also travelling to hospital by helicopter during her first pregnancy, Jen added: “At the time I didn’t realise how crazy or rare this was.

“Being flown to hospital for childbirth isn’t unheard of here, so we assumed there must be complications and births in the air all the time.”

Following the events Jen said that Ebbyn is healthy and growing fast, and she’s looking forward to returning to the Coastguard next year.

She added: “The whole time I felt so safe – when you hear that helicopter sound you know someone is being taken to that next level of care, it’s a positive sound.

“If it wasn’t for the Coastguard we wouldn’t have this lovely story to tell, we’re so grateful to them and the staff involved.”