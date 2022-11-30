A staggering £100,000 has been raised for a father of two who was jailed for tackling two would-be burglars

Adam White’s story was featured this week on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody, in which he, his wife, and their two children were targeted by two would-be burglars.

In 2019, White chased burglars in his car as they tried to flee with a stolen motorcycle.

The vehicle came from White’s home in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, and the events that followed were not pleasant.

During the chase, White lost control of his vehicle, resulting in serious injuries to the burglars.

In the Channel 4 documentary, White admitted that he ‘didn’t realise how sharp’ a bend was until he collided with the motorcycle.

On the night of the incident, bodycam footage shows White being arrested and asking, “Am I in trouble? “Am I going to prison for this?”

White was sentenced to 22 months in prison in February this year at Luton Crown Court for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, Taylor Benford and Ryan Paul, both 25, were sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

Despite the fact that they both have a history of convictions for theft, reckless driving, criminal damage, shoplifting, and drug dealing.

Since White’s ordeal was made public, many people have offered their support, and a fundraiser has been set up on his wife’s behalf.

The GoFundMe page demonstrates the level of support for White, with over 5,000 donations totalling a staggering £100,000.

“He was imprisoned for 22 months for knocking them off their STOLEN bike, and they received ZERO prison time,” according to the page. He blew £50,000 of his life savings. Let’s return it to him!!

“I’ve spoken with Adam’s wife, Lindsay, who will transfer the funds directly from the fundraiser.” Thank you for all of your help so far.”

White and his wife Lindsay have taken to Twitter to thank the public for their support since the episode aired.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind words and heartfelt sympathy we have been through an awful lot, it was hard seeing this on TV and with all the messages I’ve received has been amazing and very emotional I honestly can’t believe the public is behind me,” White said in a separate post.

“Everyone’s support is incredible. My wife just told me that some people have set up a Go Fund Me page for me, and it truly breaks my heart.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, everyone; I’m at a loss for words.”