During a spree of crime, Nicholas Bergin broke into the woman’s home and followed her in his car.

Bergin was arrested and later charged with stalking and witness intimidation after the woman contacted Kent Police.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the 46-year-old, formerly of Eversleigh Rise, Whitstable, pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison the following day.

Threats Bergin was in an abusive relationship with the woman, during which he threatened and tried to control her.

Following the breakup, he returned to her house and repeatedly tried to enter, damaging her door.

He then gained entry to the property before abusing and assaulting the victim.

Following one such incident in December 2021, Kent Police became aware of Bergin’s actions. Bergin was arrested and released on bail with the condition that he not contact the victim.

Despite this, he continued to threaten her and followed her to a medical appointment. He was then arrested again and charged.

‘Bergin gave no thought to the impact his offending would have on the victim, and I hope the fact that he is now in prison helps her as she tries to put these incidents behind her,’ said Detective Constable Jess Meadway, investigating officer for Canterbury’s Vulnerability Investigation Team.

‘I’d like to commend her bravery in reporting these crimes to us, and I’d like to urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship or is being harassed by someone they know to contact the police as soon as possible.

‘Your safety is our priority, and we will take whatever steps are available to us to protect you and bring those who might harm you to justice.’