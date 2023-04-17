A stalker who drove his car at a woman during a three-month campaign of intimidation has been locked up

Thomas McGuigan used his car as a way of frightening the victim on a number of occasions between August and November last year.

He also climbed into her home through a window and made threats to damage her own vehicle.

McGuigan, aged 32, was jailed for a total of one year at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to stalking, two counts of dangerous driving and threatening to destroy or damage property.

Officers began investigating McGuigan in November 2022 when the victim reported he had turned up at her home late at night and made threats after banging on her door.

He had also made further threats on Facebook that he was going to deflate the tyres on her car.

His victim revealed the intimidation had been taking place for around three months. On 6 August McGuigan gained entry to the woman’s home and only left after being disturbed.

He returned to the victim’s home on 7 November and drove his car into her hedge twice.

Later the same day, the victim was driving in Clifton when McGuigan spotted her while he was travelling in the opposite direction. He crossed the carriageway, causing the victim to believe he was driving straight at her.

Police Constable Sian Gray-Finch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to commend this victim for her bravery throughout the ordeal McGuigan subjected her to. I hope it brings her some comfort that he is now behind bars.

“Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of appalling behaviour are priorities for the force.

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.”

McGuigan was also given a five-year restraining order and banned from driving for 12 months after the hearing on 7 April.

Nottinghamshire Police urges victims of harassment, their friends and family to seek help and report it to the police at the earliest opportunity. Officers and partner organisations will listen to and support victims in any way they can.