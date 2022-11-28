A stalker who followed his victim to a women’s shelter has been jailed for four years and nine months

Moyazzam Hossain received the sentence at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 25 November 2022 after admitting stalking.

Kent Police was contacted by a women’s refuge in Dover in January 2022 following concerns that Hossain had been looking for someone who was staying at the centre.

Enquiries by the East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team established that the woman had left another area of the country due to concerns about Hossain’s behaviour towards her. The woman had initially moved to a shelter elsewhere in the country, but Hossain had later approached her in the street.

The victim then moved to a shelter in Margate, before moving again, this time to Dover, after his vehicle was seen in Thanet.

Kent Police was informed after Hossain, of High Wycombe, was seen in Dover and he was arrested in the town on the same day.

As part of his sentence, an indefinite restraining order was imposed, further protecting the victim following his release.

Detective Sergeant Alper Ay of East Kent Vulnerability Investigation Team, said: ‘Protecting women and girls from violence, stalking and similar offences is an absolute priority for Kent Police.

‘This experience must have been terrifying for the victim and I hope the fact that this offender is now behind bars gives her some sense of security.

‘I also hope the speed with which officers made an arrest in this case encourages others to come forward. I urge anyone being stalked or mistreated by someone they know to contact police as soon as possible. We can take immediate action to keep you safe.’

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls. This page also includes details on how Kent Police is tackling offences including domestic abuse, stalking, harassment and other forms of violence.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.