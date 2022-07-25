Last week, Edward Vines was charged at Nottingham Crown Court with attempting to violate the order eight times between May 2020 and December 2021 by sending letters to the ex-Newsnight presenter and her mother.

Vines, who met Ms Maitlis while studying at Cambridge University, was first convicted of harassment in 2002, earning him a restraining order.

The jury heard that after a breach in 2008, a new restraining order was issued in 2008, prohibiting Vines from contacting not only Ms Maitlis, but also her family.

Over the next few years, he violated and attempted to violate the order 12 times, resulting in seven separate prosecutions, not including those that were part of this most recent court case.

A jury found Vines, 52, of HMP Nottingham, guilty of eight additional attempted breaches today (25 July 2022).

At a later date, he will be sentenced.

Vines had a three-decade “fixation” with Ms Maitlis, according to the trial, and he was sentenced to prison in 2020 after continuing to violate the restraining order.

He continued to try to violate the order from behind bars, but all of his letters were intercepted by HMP Nottingham staff.

Following today’s verdict, Nottinghamshire Police Sergeant Carl Holland stated, “Vines has persistently and systematically violated the restraining order, resulting in numerous court hearings.”

“He has spent nearly half his life harassing Ms Maitlis, and each breach adds to her anguish.”

“As a force, we take stalking and harassment extremely seriously, and we will continue to pursue Vines through the courts if he reoffends.”

“Police will always take victims of harassment and stalking seriously, and this case demonstrates that we will bring to justice those who believe the law does not apply to them.”

“I hope today’s verdict reassures other victims that the police do listen and prosecute those who commit such heinous crimes in our communities.”