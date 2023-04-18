Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A Stalybridge man has been jailed for over seven years for a ‘one-punch’ assault that killed a 59-year-old father

Jonathan Adamson of Stocks Lane, Stalybridge was today (Monday 17 April 2023) sentenced to seven years and four months imprisonment after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of David Aubert on Thursday 2 June 2022.

The court heard how David had been out in the Village area of Manchester City Centre when he stopped to speak to two females on the junction of Bloom Street and Sackville Street.

Within a matter of seconds, a man, now known to be Jonathan Adamson and the boyfriend of one of the women, ran across the street, jumped into the air and punched David in the back of his head, causing him to collapse forward, having been knocked unconscious.

A short time later, CCTV picked up Adamson celebrating the punch with his friend, before he made his way back to his girlfriend.

An ambulance was called for David, by which time he had regained consciousness, and it took him to hospital. Once there, he refused treatment and made his way home.

David was then reported missing on the 6 June 2022 by a family member when they couldn’t get hold of him. A subsequent search of his address by GMP revealed he had sadly passed away on the floor next to his bed.

A Home Office post-mortem revealed the injuries that had caused his death were consistent with the punch to the head.

Jonathan Adamson

SIO Duncan Thorpe with GMP’s Murder Investigation Support Unit (MISU) said: “First of all, our thoughts and prayers remain with David’s family and friends during this distressing time.

“David was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack, whilst on a night out.

“Adamson is a dangerous individual who will now spend years behind bars. I know nothing can ever make up for what David went through but I hope that today’s result goes someway to helping the family move on.

“David’s family have now requested privacy whilst they grieve and try and come to terms with David’s death.”

