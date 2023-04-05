A statue made from 100,000 knives has been unveiled in Bradford to mark the beginning of an anti-violence campaign

In Bradford, a statue made of 100,000 knives was unveiled to mark the start of an anti-violence campaign.

The Knife Angel, which stands 27 feet (8 metres) tall, is made from approximately 100,000 bladed weapons collected through knife amnesty bins from 43 police departments.

It has messages engraved on its wings from the families of knife crime victims.

Since 2017, the sculpture has been touring the country to raise awareness about the dangers of knife crime.

Bradford’s unveiling kicks off an anti-violence awareness month.

The sculpture’s creator, Alfie Bradley, stated, “30% of the knives on the Angel were bloodied when we received them – they all had to be sterilised.”

It was “a stark reminder” that the UK had a serious problem with knife crime, he said, adding that the statue was also “a light to follow” in taking a stand against violence in all of its forms.

Tracy Brabin, the region’s mayor, also attended the unveiling, which coincided with the start of Bradford Youth Justice Service’s (YJS) anti-violence awareness month.

“If you carry a knife, that knife will be used against you or against someone else at some point,” she said.

Ms Brabin expressed her hope that the sculpture and campaign would motivate young people to take positive action.

The sculpture is made of 100,000 knives.

It comes as West Yorkshire Police released information about the most recent victim of knife crime in the force’s jurisdiction.

Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital on Friday after being fatally stabbed in an attack in Armley.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



Bradley Gledhill’s family has also warned of the dangers of carrying knives after he was stabbed to death by a group in Batley in 2020.

Kelly Hubbard, his mother, urged children to consider the “devastation it leaves behind.”

There were no winners, according to Bradley’s sister Bryony.

“It’s not just that person’s life that’s being taken; it’s your own because you’re going to spend the rest of your life in prison,” she explained.