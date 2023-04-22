A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

Saturday, April 22, 2023
by uknip247

Officers attended Wigman Road, Bilborough, Nottingham, at around 4.25pm on Friday (21 April) following reports the boy had been threatened.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect on suspicion of robbery 25 minutes after being called.

Detective Sergeant Richard Doel, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were quickly on the scene of this robbery and were able to detain the suspect.

“No one should be threatened in the street, or have their belongings taken from them like this.

“It must have been very frightening for the victim and I’m pleased we were able to take swift action and secure his property.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 506 of 21 April 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

