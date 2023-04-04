A stolen transit van was swiftly recovered by officers after it was taken from a business in Rochester

Kent Police received a call at around 11.40pm on Sunday 2 April 2023 stating the vehicle had just been stolen from a premises in Cedar Road, Strood. Officers attended straight away and carried out immediate enquiries in the area.

The vehicle was tracked to the A2 where it was heading towards the Dartford River Crossing. Patrols located it around 15 minutes after the call and followed it until it came to a stop in heavy traffic. Patrols from the Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He was also detained on suspicion of drunk driving after he was found to be over the limit during a roadside breath test.

The man, aged 39 from Gravesend, has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.