A strike involving over 2,000 London bus drivers has been called off after the workers accepted a higher pay offer

Unite said its Metroline members had accepted an 11% pay increase, which the union described as a “significant improvement” over the 4% drivers were initially offered.

Because the workers accepted the improved offer, the planned strike for this month in the run-up to Christmas has been cancelled.

“This is a significant victory for our members at Metroline who, by standing together and being prepared to take industrial action, have secured a significantly improved pay offer,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

 

“This pay agreement exemplifies how Unite’s commitment to always prioritising its members’ jobs, pay, and conditions is yielding significant financial dividends.”

