A student has been expelled from Bromley College following an altercation with a teacher on campus

The incident happened in January 2023, but the video is still going viral on social media, with over 270,000 views on Twitter.

It shows the pair leaving a classroom before fighting and collapsing on the floor, with the teacher on top of the student.

The pair then get back on their feet as the argument appears to continue.

Several different voices can be heard commenting on the video, saying things like ‘leave it’ and ‘don’t get sacked over it’.

“Teacher 1, student 0,” the caption on the video, which appears to be a Snapchat clip, reads.

Following the incident, the police were contacted, and “immediate action” was taken.

An internal investigation was conducted, which resulted in the student’s exclusion.

The college is “fully supporting” the staff member.

According to a college spokesperson, “this was not a fight,” and “teachers are professionally trained to deal with such situations.”

“This incident occurred several weeks ago at our Bromley Campus,” said a spokesperson for London South East Colleges. At the time, immediate action was taken, and the police were contacted.

“This was not a brawl.

“The safety and safeguarding of all students is our priority and our teachers are professionally trained to deal with such situations.

“We do not accept violence.

“A thorough internal investigation has been carried out and procedures followed, resulting in the exclusion of the student involved.

“The employee is receiving full support.”

We’ve reached out to the Metropolitan Police for more information.