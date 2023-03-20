Victim Georgia Harrison bravely took Stephen Bear, 33, to court, where he was found guilty earlier this month of voyeurism, disclosing private sexual images without consent and breach of bail conditions.

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, which airs on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 10pm, follows Georgia’s crusade for justice and the high-profile investigation that was led by Essex Police Officers.

Georgia said: “It changed my life. My only option was to go to the police and thank God I did. Two years of hard work from Essex Police and I really do feel like I’ve got my justice.”

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan says such offences will not be tolerated: “This man thought he could treat women and girls like they were on a reality show. He thought he could commit appalling crimes in Essex and get away with it. He was wrong.

A Successful Essex Police Investigation That Saw A Revenge Porn Perpetrator Jailed For 21 Months Is Documented In A New Programme That Airs Tonight

“You can’t try to shame and manipulate people to satisfy yourself. You can’t pretend that taking intimate videos and sharing them without consent is OK. It’s not. And if you try to get away with it in Essex, you won’t, regardless of who you are.

“Thank you, Georgia Harrison, not only for your bravery but for your trust in our detectives. I’d like to commend the investigating officer in this case, DC Brian Sitch who has demonstrated his determination to stand alongside Georgia Harrison to hold this man to account.

“Misogyny and violence and intimidation against women and girls, in all its forms, is wrong – and it is for us all to stand up and stand together to stamp it out in our society.”

Domestic abuse is a key priority for Essex Police and our officers work tirelessly every day to keep victims of these crimes safe.

We have made key developments within our force, including investment into our Domestic Abuse Problem Solving Teams (DAPST), who work alongside partners and charities.

Furthermore, we’ve developed a new way of identifying high-risk perpetrators and at-risk domestic abuse victims, which in the last year has resulted in a 6.2% reduction in reported domestic abuse crimes: that’s almost 1,900 fewer crimes in the 12 months to January 2023.

Our #Reflect campaign launched in 2022, with the support of SETDAB (the Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Partnership) and urges perpetrators to look at their own behaviour, whether physical abuse, controlling behaviour, stalking or harassment, and to seek help to protect the ones they love.

You can find out how to report domestic abuse by visiting our website, where you will find Advice about domestic abuse | Essex Police

If you are in an abusive relationship and want to report it to us, call 101 or in an emergency, call 999.