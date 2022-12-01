A Sunderland man has been sentenced after making indecent images of children and attempting to engage one of them in a sexual act

Darran Faith, 43, was interviewed in January 2021 after engaging in sexual communications with a child online.
However, what he didn’t know was he was actually speaking to an undercover officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).
As part of the investigation, a number of devices were also seized from his home in Sunderland including his laptop – and when examined, the devices contained multiple indecent images of children.
Northumbria Police officers worked tirelessly to build a strong evidential case to present at court and charged Faith with attempting sexual communication with a child and of making indecent images of children.
Due to the exceptional police work and the mountain of evidence gathered by the team, Faith pleaded guilty to all counts at South Tyneside Magistrates’ on October 27.
Faith was also ordered to 35 days rehabilitation, 10 years sex offender notification requirement and 10 year sexual harm prevention order.