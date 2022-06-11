Alan Steel, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with three counts of burglary following reports of room raids at a property on Derby Road in Lenton.

Electrical devices and jewellery were allegedly stolen during the burglary on the morning of Saturday, June 4th.

Following a quick investigation, Nottinghamshire Police officers apprehended a suspect and recovered stolen goods from an address.

Steel, who appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (7 June), was also charged with evading lawful custody after it was reported that a man absconded from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on May 31, 2022.

Steel was remanded in custody and will appear in Nottingham Crown Court on July 5, 2022.