A suspect for assaults on two police officers in Blue Bell Hill has been extradited from Italy

On 17 September 2020, three constables were on patrol in Common Road when they stopped to speak to the driver of a stationary Ford Kuga.

Whilst they completed some checks, it is alleged the suspect reversed the vehicle, colliding with a police vehicle and two of the officers, before driving from the scene.

The car was later recovered in Pilgrims Way near Eccles and a quantity of cocaine was seized.

Eglant Lleshi, of Corso Marconi, Cairo Montenotte, Italy, was escorted onto an aeroplane in Milan by British police officers,   and returned to the United Kingdom on Wednesday 5 April 2023.

The 28-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 April charged with attempted grievous bodily harm of a police officer, assaulting a police officer occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, dangerous driving and possession of a class A drugs with intent to supply.

Mr Lleshi was remanded in custody and will next appear at a hearing before Maidstone Crown Court on 5 May.

